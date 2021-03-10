Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

Wastewater Treatment Services Market

The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-encompassing study of the Wastewater Treatment Services market, which emphasizes the estimated market size, share, value, volume, and futuristic outlook. The report details the major products and application ranges available in this market, highlighting the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and market share of each segment and sub-segment. The essential market presented in the report in a tabular format is aimed at helping readers interpret the global market dynamics. The market intelligence report delivers a profound study of the Wastewater Treatment Services business domain, discussing its principal aspects, such as the import & export dynamics, production, consumption, sales channels, and consumer bases in the major regional segments.

Municipal corporations and industrial entities are increasingly utilizing zero-liquid discharge for eliminating disease-causing bacteria and harmful organisms from wastewater. Several industry players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services to meet the challenges of treating water and wastewater effectively. Introduction of advanced wastewater treatment services that offer advanced filtration, chemical-free disinfection, and smarter aeration are expected to foster market size over the analysis period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Wastewater Treatment Services Market:

Ecolab, Xylem Inc., Veolia, Pentair, SUEZ, Thermax, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Golder Associates, and Kurita Water Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market on the basis of service type, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Building & Installation Service Maintenance & Repair Design & Engineering Consulting Operation & Process Control Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Municipal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



