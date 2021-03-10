Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-encompassing study of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, which emphasizes the estimated market size, share, value, volume, and futuristic outlook. The report details the major products and application ranges available in this market, highlighting the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and market share of each segment and sub-segment. The essential market presented in the report in a tabular format is aimed at helping readers interpret the global market dynamics. The market intelligence report delivers a profound study of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) business domain, discussing its principal aspects, such as the import & export dynamics, production, consumption, sales channels, and consumer bases in the major regional segments.

Beyond the visual line of sight, UAVs are the most advantageous for a large amount of data collections with fewer deployments. Moreover, unmanned aerial vehiclesare cost-effective than traditional deployment models, including manned helicopters.With the deployment of surveillance &reconnaissance robots and UAVs to fetch area layout and locate hostile elements, the number of war field casualties can be considerably reduced. Increasing deployment of UAVs for accomplishing military missions will foster the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size through 2027.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:

Elbit Systems, Boeing, Aerovironment, Thales Group, BAE Systems, 3D Robotics, Airbus, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron, and Northrop Grumann Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small UAVs Strategic & Tactical UAVs Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Visual Line of Sight Extended Visual Line of Sight Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) < 25 Kg 25 – 170 Kg > 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Payloads Data Links Ground Control Stations Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Surveying & Mapping Firefighting Traffic Management Warehousing Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military &Defense Commercial Government & Law Enforcement Consumers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Key Summary of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

