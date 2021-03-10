Global Packaging Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Increased rational spending amid a weakened economy and falling incomes due to COVID-19 has seen sales fall in several areas of packaging, with other areas benefiting from consumers’ realigned purchasing priorities and value-seeking habits. In the case of home care packaging, there has been no indication of a change in preferences with regard to pack sizes. However, the hastened shift towards purchases through e-commerce channels, along with increased time spent at home, has led to larger volume…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952239-packaging-industry-in-malaysia
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-composite-outdoor-termination-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-printed-image-sensors-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-building-cable-management-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bioabsorbable-stents-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Packaging Industry in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Labels on dairy packaging come into sharper focus in 2019
Convenience drives demand for smaller pack sizes in soft drinks in 2019
Glass continues to dominate alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019
On-the-go trend boosts sales of small pack formats in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019
Refill packages gain ground in home care packaging in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Still no decision on plain packaged tobacco products
Halal Certification maintains consumer trust
Illegal imports of plastic waste reshipped out of Malaysia
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Circular economy roadmap aims to tackle plastic problem
SWCorp focuses to build on 2020’s increased recycling rates through expansion of waste management technology
Nestlé switches to paper straws and launches green task force
….continued
Contact Details:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://bisouv.com/