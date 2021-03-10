COVID-19 Impact on Service Robotics Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2021 – 2026 | Northrop Grumman, iRobot Corporation, Delaval Group

Global Service Robotics Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Service Robotics Systems will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Service Robotics Systems market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of in 2020. Over the next five years the Service Robotics Systems market will register in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Northrop Grumman, iRobot Corporation, Delaval Group, Amazon, Kuka, Yaskawa Electric, Lely Group, Adept Technology, Honda Motor, Kongsberg Maritime, Aethon, Geckosystems Intl, Google, Bluefin Robotics, ECA Group
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Service Robotics Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
Ground Service Robotics System
Aerial Service Robotics System
Underwater Service Robotics System
Mobile Service Robotics System
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Service Robotics Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Service Robotics Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Service Robotics Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Service Robotics Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Service Robotics Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Service Robotics Systems by Players
4 Service Robotics Systems by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Service Robotics Systems Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Northrop Grumman
11.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Information
11.1.2 Northrop Grumman Service Robotics Systems Product Offered
11.1.3 Northrop Grumman Service Robotics Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Northrop Grumman Latest Developments
11.2 iRobot Corporation
11.2.1 iRobot Corporation Company Information
11.2.2 iRobot Corporation Service Robotics Systems Product Offered
11.2.3 iRobot Corporation Service Robotics Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 iRobot Corporation Main Business Overview
11.2.5 iRobot Corporation Latest Developments
11.3 Delaval Group
11.3.1 Delaval Group Company Information
11.3.2 Delaval Group Service Robotics Systems Product Offered
11.3.3 Delaval Group Service Robotics Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Delaval Group Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Delaval Group Latest Developments
11.4 Amazon
