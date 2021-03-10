COVID-19 Impact on Managed Services Market Rise at 9.5% CAGR to 2026 | IBM, Huawei, Cisco, Unisys, DXC Technology

Global Managed Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Managed Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Managed Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 130540 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Managed Services market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 187970 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Huawei, Cisco, Unisys, DXC Technology, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Atos, Ericsson, Accenture, Nokia Networks, Dimension Data, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Managed Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Information Services

Managed Data Center Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed IT Infrastructure Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Managed Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Managed Services by Players

4 Managed Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Managed Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Information

11.1.2 IBM Managed Services Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 IBM Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM Latest Developments

11.2 Huawei

11.2.1 Huawei Company Information

11.2.2 Huawei Managed Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Huawei Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Huawei Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Huawei Latest Developments

11.3 Cisco

11.3.1 Cisco Company Information

11.3.2 Cisco Managed Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Cisco Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Latest Developments

11.4 Unisys

