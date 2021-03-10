COVID-19 Impact on Managed Services Market Rise at 9.5% CAGR to 2026 | IBM, Huawei, Cisco, Unisys, DXC Technology

Global Managed Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Managed Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Managed Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 130540 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Managed Services market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 187970 million by 2025.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Huawei, Cisco, Unisys, DXC Technology, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Atos, Ericsson, Accenture, Nokia Networks, Dimension Data, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Managed Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
Managed Security Services
Managed Network Services
Managed Mobility Services
Managed Information Services
Managed Data Center Services
Managed Communication and Collaboration Services
Managed IT Infrastructure Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
Telecom and IT
BFSI
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Education
Healthcare
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Managed Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Managed Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Managed Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Managed Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Managed Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Managed Services by Players
4 Managed Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Managed Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 IBM Company Information
11.1.2 IBM Managed Services Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 IBM Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM Latest Developments
11.2 Huawei
11.2.1 Huawei Company Information
11.2.2 Huawei Managed Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Huawei Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 Huawei Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Huawei Latest Developments
11.3 Cisco
11.3.1 Cisco Company Information
11.3.2 Cisco Managed Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Cisco Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Cisco Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cisco Latest Developments
11.4 Unisys
