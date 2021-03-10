Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies is anticipated to largely benefit from the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 overall. When lockdown was first implemented in March 2020, many North Macedonian people began frantically stockpiling as they were afraid supplies would soon run out. Many people likely bulk bought cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, as many products would treat some of the minor symptoms of the virus. As COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and one of the first symptoms includ…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Inhalant decongestant used to combat COVID-19 symptoms

Leading brands Fervex and Srepsils benefit from strong advertising

Chemists/pharmacies continue to lose shares as more products become available in supermarkets

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Combination products benefit from concerns over COVID-19, flu and the common cold

Self-medication trend boosts cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

Better offer and marketing will boost sales of systemic antihistamines/allergy remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

…..continued

