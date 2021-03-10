Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Demand for weight management and wellbeing has been significantly lower in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 lockdown. Consumer priorities have changed to the detriment of these products as household essentials have become the main focus, with reduced disposable incomes further marginalising weight management and wellbeing. However, supplement nutrition drinks continue to see greater consumer interest, albeit with decelerated volume sales growth than in 2019 (pre-pandemic), thanks to these beverag…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594149-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-turkey
Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mdf-medium-density-fibreboard-and-hdf-high-density-fibreboard-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tonometer-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iqf-cheese-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-golf-apparel-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Weight Management and Wellbeing in Turkey
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category declines as consumers focus on essentials during pandemic
Meal replacement struggles as more Turks opt for alternative routes to weight loss
Herbalife weighs in with the biggest share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Bright outlook from 2021
Fall in purchasing power could strengthen position of smaller companies
Growth will be limited by numerous competing products and lifestyle changes
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases
Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
Contact Details:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://bisouv.com/