Weight Management and Wellbeing in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in improved performances across the board in the weight management and wellbeing category, as consumers sought to lose weight in light of the pandemic. Meal replacement products represents the largest category and saw increased demand in 2020, as well as new launches. The category saw the relaunch of Nutrimeal in April 2020, a strongly performing meal replacement range from USANA Health Sciences Sdn Bhd. However, more expensive meal replacement products suffered, b…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 encourages consumers to lose weight, increasing demand

Direct sellers remain dominant in distribution

Category sees greater fragmentation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

MRP and slimming teas to benefit most as category gains traction

New flavours and convenient packaging important factors

Products see repositioning, investments into support may prove beneficial

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

