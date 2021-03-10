Global Credit Cards in the PORTUGAL Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, credit cards was a positively performing category, which was supported by a healthy economic environment in Portugal, and the number of financial institutions that were opening up their credit lines following years of restrictive access to credit in the country. Increasing merchant acceptance on credit cards had continued as a result of 2015’s legislation that had capped the merchant fee at 0.3% which banks can charge merchants for credit transactions, com…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Credit Cards in Portugal

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Weak consumer sentiment as a result of the pandemic and greater restrictions on credit limits by issuers result in decline for credit cards in 2020

More significant decline for commercial credit cards due to limited opportunities for business-related expenses including travel

Despite growing popularity of co-badged credit cards with retailers, closure of non-essential retailers during lockdown likely to reduce transaction value for many players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Optimistic outlook for credit cards despite likelihood of ongoing concerns regarding over-indebtedness

Issuers of credit cards set to focus on expanding portfolios to further adopt contactless technology

Greater security following PSD2 should lead to greater confidence in using credit cards to make online purchases

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

