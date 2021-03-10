Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

During COVID-19 lockdown, as consumers have had to spend more time at home due to restricted movement and increased working from home, consumers have been more likely to gain weight. Consumers’ lack of mobility is exacerbated by the closure of fitness centres and gym facilities which means that people have not been able to continue with their usual exercise routines.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117629-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-and-organic-beauty-products-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cpa-management-consulting-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-advisors-market-trends-in-2021-size-share-industry-growth-impact-key-drivers-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-nitrogen-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown weight gain to support 2020 sales in weight management and wellbeing

Direct selling continues to perform well in weight management and wellbeing as they continue to expand their product ranges

Strong player Evalar maintains presence in category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends and pressure from social networks will continue to support development of category

Category continues to compete with sports nutrition but will benefit from lower prices as consumers face financial instability

Innovation to drive the category in the coming years as category faces pressure from alternative weight loss solutions

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105