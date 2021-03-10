Global Pre-Paid Cards Market in Australia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy Market statistics, CAGR, outlook, and covid-19 Impect 10 November, 2020

Digital gift cards are now firmly favoured over physical versions. In Australia, it is clear that switching to a digital format has been really well received, as consumers no longer need to carry around print-outs and plastic cards to redeem their gift card. Digital gift cards offer convenience and immediacy to both gifter and giftee as they can be stored and accessed on their smartphone upon following a link in an e-mail. While paper versions have often made it difficult to know what the remain…
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Gift cards’ digital capabilities are dictated by websites
New closed-loop pre-paid cards for use in independent foodservice outlets
Scammers continue to target gift cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers increasingly searching for digital gift cards
Promotion of gift cards by industry associations seen as a good support measure for small and independent businesses
Combination of loyalty programmes and gift cards
CATEGORY DATA
