Vitamins in Vietnam Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite already seeing strong double-digit current value growth rates for most of the review period, in 2020 vitamins is expected to see an almost doubling of its growth rate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of the year there was a dramatic increase in demand for vitamins, as many people believed that their consumption could help them maintain their immunity and good health, and help prevent them contracting the virus. Moreover, from February 2020 the Ministry of Health encourage…

Euromonitor International's Vitamins in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dynamic increase as COVID-19 leads consumers to try and boost their immunity

Vitamin C sees the fastest growth but multivitamins remains the largest category

Multinationals continue to lead vitamins due to their reputation for quality

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater health-consciousness is set to be a longer-term impact of COVID-19

Immunity-boosting vitamins forecast to continue to see the strongest performances

Ageing population expected to attract more players and increase the competition

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

