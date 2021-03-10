Global Wound Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

There is expected to be a significant decline in demand in first aid kits in 2020. This dip in demand is caused by the restricted movements of consumers in 2020 during the lockdown period which lasted from the middle of March 2020 until the middle of August 2020. As first aid kits are popular for car drivers, limited opportunities to travel by car during lockdown will result in a lower retail current value growth rate in the category in 2020. In April 2020, in fact, it was prohibited to drive by…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited movement during lockdown results in dip in demand for products in wound care

Landscape to remain fragmented in wound care as small players proliferate

Unexpected surge in wound care comes from face self-massage and gymnastic trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Limited innovation expected in the coming years as wound care reaches plateau due to slowing birth rate

Price to become key factor in category’s success as consumers face financial difficulties

The increasingly active lifestyles of younger consumers spur growth

CATEGORY DATA

…..continued

