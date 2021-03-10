Global Credit Cards in the GERMANY Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Transaction volume and value of credit cards recorded decent growth rates, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, while cards in circulation also saw an uptick. This is especially due to the overall shift towards non-cash payments during the pandemic and the ensuing growth of card usage. Equipped with the popular contactless function, consumers used credits cards more frequently on a daily basis as a result of COVID-19, thereby lowering the average spend per transaction.

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Germany report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Credit Cards in Germany

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Credit cards benefit from COVID-19-related increase in payment card usage

Surging e-commerce payments fuel co-branded credit cards

Revolving credit becomes more important amidst economic uncertainty

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low awareness points to strong growth potential

Co-branded credit cards provide critical added value necessary for growth

Banks with strong incentive to increase card lending

