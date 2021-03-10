Global Credit Cards in the FRANCE Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Credit cards, which ranks below debit and charge cards in terms of number of cards in circulation in addition to transaction value, was significantly impacted by the emergence of COVID-19 in France in 2020, with declines across all indicators. One of the main issues that credit cards faced was the initial lockdown which dramatically reduced access to, and demand for, non-grocery purchases with non-essential retailers forced to close during this time. Non-grocery purchases tend to be the core bus…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Credit Cards in France

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Saving habits of the French during times of crisis negatively impact usage of credit cards, with the pandemic and lockdown resulting in declines across the category

Distrust amongst local consumers towards credit cards restricts further potential to attract new users

Mastercard and Visa continue to gain ground through partnerships with major retailers but Groupement des Cartes Bancaires remains dominate operator

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery predicted for credit cards but transaction value unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of the forecast period

Greater switch away from revolving credit may emerge over forecast period

Disruptive online-only players could offer further competition over the forecast period

