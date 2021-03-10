Global Credit Cards in Singapore Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

With the spread of COVID-19 locally and reports about the ability of the virus to survive on surfaces for days, consumers were becoming increasingly cautious about handling cash and using PIN number pads as they were seen as being possible media for virus transmission. There has therefore been a rise in contactless credit card usage, as it is seen as offering a safer and more convenient method of payment at retail outlets. The presence of an extensive contactless island-wide payment infrastructu…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594577-credit-cards-in-singapore
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Singapore report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ball-check-valve-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-countries-armoured-thermocouple-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dairy-whiteners-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-resistive-random-access-memory-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Credit Cards in Singapore
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Use of credit cards for contactless payments increases during the COVID-19 pandemic
Decline in credit card transaction value due to consumers holding back on discretionary and big-ticket spending
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Immediate return to positive growth expected from 2021 for credit card transactions
Rise in the popularity of no-frills credit cards as issuers re-examine the relevance of rewards
Visa and Mastercard remain the leading operators
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/