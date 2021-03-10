Global Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Significantly fewer Belarusians visited gymnasiums between March and May 2020, due to precautionary measures regarding COVID-19. However, gymnasiums in Belarus did not close completely and some also started offering online training sessions to its members. Therefore, there is no notable decline in sales in sports nutrition in 2020 caused by COVID-19 restrictions. Rather, Belarusians who are committed to sports did not stop training, and therefore did not cut down on the consumption of sports nut…

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sports nutrition remains largely unaffected by COVID-19, as sporting consumers continue with their training schedules

An updated image takes sports nutrition into a new era, whilst smaller domestic players may struggle to keep up

Strong competition in sports nutrition: Optimum Nutrition maintains lead, but Scitec has upped its game

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing modernisation of image required to keep driving sales forward

Protein bars, trial tubs and flavoured shakes offers strategies for smaller players to stay in the game

Consumer price sensitivity high in sports nutrition, so affordability is a must

