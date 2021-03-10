Global Store Cards Market in the Philippines, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy Market statistics, CAGR, outlook, and covid-19 Impect 19 November, 2020

Store cards were not present in the Philippines at the end of the review period and are highly unlikely to enter the market, as retailers favour co-branded credit cards. Retailers prefer partnering with credit card issuers as they have better card infrastructures and reward programmes.

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595184-store-cards-in-the-philippines

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Philippines report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hepa-filters-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protective-films-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-direct-current-arc-fault-circuit-interrupter-afci-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vitamin-d-testing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

Store cards not present in market

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Central Bank promotes mobile wallets

M-commerce and e-commerce thriving

Digital players continue to expand, but credit cards keep BDO Unibank ahead in terms of value

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

. [email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105