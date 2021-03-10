Global Soup market in Slovakia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy Market statistics, CAGR, outlook, and covid-19 Impect 30 November, 2020

In Slovakia, cooking from scratch using fresh ingredients has a very long tradition, and many Slovakian consumers continue to make soup at home during 2020. Packaged soup therefore is anticipated to see a lower retail value and volume growth rate in 2020 compared to other product areas in cooking ingredients and meals. In times of lockdown, some consumers prefer to not visit stores as often to replenish their stock of fresh vegetables for making soup, relying instead on ready-made packaged soup,…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

In line with a long tradition of cooking from scratch, Slovakian consumers make soup at home during quarantine

Soup sees new organic, vegan and environmentally-friendly introductions in 2020

Product origin and locally sourced ingredients increasingly attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation and health trends will remain important

Product innovation is likely to involve reducing salt content in soup

Wholesalers will continue to meet consumer demand, albeit to a lesser extent than during the lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

