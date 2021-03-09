Global Sports Nutrition in Morocco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary
The government in Morocco imposed particularly strict lockdown measures following the outbreak of COVID-19, with lockdown lasting for three months. This significantly reduced the number of consumers taking part in sports and exercise as gyms and fitness centres were closed and group activities and events were no longer possible. This is expected to result in suppressed growth in sports nutrition in 2020 as consumers did not need to improve their performance and also limited their spending on non…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593780-sports-nutrition-in-morocco
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ac-solid-state-relay-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-30
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gymclub-fitness-trackers-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surface-to-air-missiles-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-process-gauges-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in Morocco to suppress growth of sports nutrition
E-commerce supports sales of sports nutrition during lockdown
Weider Global Nutrition LLC retains leadership thanks to brand recognition and availability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lack of advertising in Moroccan sports nutrition as word of mouth is effective
Sports non-protein products continue to outshine sports protein products as sports nutrition continues to grow in Morocco
International brands continue to dominate sports nutrition
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
. ….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/