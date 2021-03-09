Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Pakistan Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

There was a strong upsurge in demand for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in the first quarter of 2020 at the peak of the pandemic. In the second quarter demand normalised as consumers went through their stock of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies. Product effectiveness and brand trust are key drivers of sales in the product area. Consumers remain loyal to the brands they are already familiar with and products that have worked for them in the past, and refrain from experime…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594574-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-pakistan

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-acute-lung-injury-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-shampoo-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-natural-linalool-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-us-pharmacy-benefit-management-pbm-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

In a climate of uncertainty, consumers remain loyal to brands and remedies they already know

Combination products is the most dynamic product area in 2020

Procter & Gamble maintains its lead in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pollution in urban areas is anticipated to continue to drive demand for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

Channel expansion will make products more widely available

Demand for remedies for instant relief is anticipated to grow with increasing urbanisation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105