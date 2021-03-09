Thermal Impulse Sealers Market : Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry 2017 – 2027

Global Thermal Impulse Sealers Market: Introduction

Thermal impulse sealers are used for continuous sealing of thermoplastic films of polyethylene and polypropylene. The efficiency of thermal impulse sealers depends on three prime factors: temperature, pressure and time of operation. As a result, the manufacturers have developed time-controlled thermal impulse sealers, which dynamically control the action of sealing depending on the material type. The heating element is also furnished with electrical insulation and a non-stick coating. Thermal impulse sealers are easy-to-use, low-cost and reliable products used across a number of end-use industries, but sometimes too much heating or pressure may deteriorate the material to be sealed, as a result alternative technologies for sealing are expected to gain popularity over the coming years.

Global Thermal Impulse Sealers Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

The global market for thermal impulse sealers is foreseen to create lucrative opportunities owing to numerous benefits such as ease of use, low energy cost, lightweight, and safe for operation.

With the steady growth of major end-use industries, such as food and beverage, and medical packaging, among others, there has been a rapid growth in the demand for thermal impulse sealers. The growing consumption of frozen and packaged food will in turn drive the growth of thermal impulse sealers market.

Restraints:

One of the major challenge faced by the global thermal impulse sealers market is the use of alternative technologies, such as induction sealing, which is a non-contact sealing process. Other technologies such as ultrasonic sealing are also gaining popularity, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Trends:

The market for thermal impulse sealers is highly fragmented with a large number of local/regional players. As a result, in order to win an edge the manufacturers are focusing on the development of products for specific applications such as potable heat sealers, which can be used to seal odd-shaped products, such as drum box liners and large furniture. Additionally, the reliability of the product is also a distinguishing factor. The manufacturers are offering extended warranty on their products.

The time-controlled thermal impulse sealers adjust the heat dynamically on the surface and increases or decreases the pressure. Thus, the product innovation has been a trend in the global thermal impulse sealers market.

Global Thermal Impulse Sealers Market: Segmentation

The global thermal impulse sealers market can be segmented based on end use industry, material type, technology, mode of operation and product type.

By end use industry, the global thermal impulse sealers market can be segmented as:

Food Packaging Industry

Manufacturing

Construction

Textile

Medical and Pharmaceutical

By material type, the global thermal impulse sealers market can be segmented as:

PE (Polyethene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Laminates

Others

By technology, the global thermal impulse sealers market can be segmented as:

Time based thermal impulse sealers

Independent sealers

By mode of operation, the global thermal impulse sealers market can be segmented into:

Hand Sealers

Foot operation sealers

By product type, the global thermal impulse sealers market can be segmented into:

Horizontal thermal impulse sealers

Vertical thermal impulse sealers

Global Thermal Impulse Sealers Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global thermal impulse sealers market, with China being a major player. The steady growth of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive this demand. North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant share in the global thermal impulse sealers market owing to the growing demand for frozen and packaged food. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. The major demand is expected to come from food packaging and construction sectors. Japan is expected to show sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the mature nature of the economy. Latin America, on the other hand, is estimated to be a low volume-high growth region and is expected to witness significant growth over the later half of the forecast period, owing to the economic slowdown in the region.

Global Thermal Impulse Sealers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global thermal impulse sealers market are:

Sorbent Systems

Vertrod, Promarks Inc.

Accu-Seal SencorpWhite Inc.

TOSS GmbH & Co. KG

Innotech Products Inc

Audion Packaging Machines

American Screening Corporation, Inc.

IMPAK CORPORATION

