Global Consumer Lending in India Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Due to the impact of COVID, both gross lending and outstanding balance are expected to witness a sharp dip in growth in 2020. During the lockdown months of April and May, sales of non-essential items were not allowed by the government, while non-essential stores were not allowed to open. This had a big impact on gross lending, with consumers not requiring finance for big ticket purchases during the period. Outstanding balance was slightly less impacted as the government offered a loan moratorium…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in India report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Consumer Lending in India
Euromonitor International
November 2020
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Interest rates drop for mortgages/housing as RBI cuts repo rate
Lenders offer COVID-19 personal loans with low interest rates
Consumers increasingly seek out alternative forms of financing
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
….….continued
