Global Consumer Health Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Consumer health is expected to see lower current value growth in 2020 than was seen the previous year. One of the main factors dictating growth in this year is expected to be the COVID-19 pandemic. Algeria was already fragile economically and politically over the review period, but the pandemic further negatively impacted the country’s economy. Algeria is highly dependent on oil and gas exports and the massive fall in barrel prices earlier in 2020 resulted in the Algerian dinar depreciating, inf…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476603-consumer-health-in-algeria

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-bus-switch-ic-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-enzymes-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: h http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-adult-orthopedic-immobilization-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-retailing-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Algeria

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Although consumers start to stockpile analgesics, purchasing power decreases thanks to COVID-19 resulting in slower growth in 2020

Increased availability of analgesics at lower prices to stifle growth and diclofenac remains leading analgesic in 2020

Aspégic and Doliprane enjoy widespread recognition and pseudo-generic status, while Saidal Algerie SpA benefits from manufacture of inexpensive generics in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth to moderate thanks to wider range of analgesics at lower average unit prices

Growth in population and tendency to self-medicate boost performance while growing tech use will increase demand over the forecast period

Consumers increasingly perceive generics as viable alternatives to branded products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling in March is offset by slowdown as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and economic downturn further decelerates sales in 2020

Algerian consumers’ price sensitivity stifles product development

Saidal remains the leading player, while international brands hold strong appeal but generics gain ground in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Decelerated growth forecast, driven by paediatric cough/cold remedies

Environmental and social factors underpin continued category growth

Herbal cough remedies see increasing appeal

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Digestive remedies’ sales slow as consumers eat less processed foods in lockdown and government continues price controls in 2020

Domestic production overcomes supply problems faced by imported products

Saidal benefits from dual whammy of government funding and licensed production of international brands and international brands face competition from generics in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rebound expected from 2021 as the economy rallies post-pandemic

Growing awareness and domestic production to boost demand

Generics likely to gain popularity in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dermatologicals sales slow thanks to the pandemic as imports are delayed and the economy worsens in 2020

Little demand for generics due to preference for higher quality products regarding the skin

Saidal Algerie SpA benefits from government support and widespread presence, while international offerings perceived positively by consumers

International brands continue to lead dermatologicals in Algeria, with global brand owners such as Sanofi

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Urbanisation and OTC paediatric dermatologicals set to contribute to growth over the forecast period

Growing variety of brands, widespread hair loss and dandruff issues boost demand

Cultural factors limit demand for certain products, particularly among men

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slower growth rate from COVID-19, thanks to more time spent at home and lack of product development and demographic factors stifle growth potential in 2020

Lack of new product developments and increasing prices limits consumer interest

Leading players gain share from smaller counterparts and low-income consumers use inexpensive alternatives, or forgo usage completely

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales growth expected to be slower over the forecast period thanks to weak economic growth

Affluent consumers likely to boost sales of first aid kits over the forecast period

Growing import restrictions and weak local production likely to limit wound care products’ availability over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 35 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 36 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decreasing disposable incomes leading to slower sales of vitamins thanks to the pandemic while women and students represent potential consumer segments

Lifestyle factors also contribute to demand

Saidal Algerie SpA continues to gain share in vitamins and perception of higher quality benefits international players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Solid growth as adoption of preventative health strategies underpins demand for vitamins over the forecast period

Paediatric vitamins increasingly popular as parents aim to boost their kids’ immune systems

New launches with added-value benefits expected in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 41 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 42 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105