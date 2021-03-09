Roofing Materials Market Size And Forecast (2019-2029)| With Post Impact Of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players- GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning.

Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the roofing materials market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the roofing materials market are obtained with maximum precision.

Roofing Materials Market: Segmentation

The global roofing materials market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

By Product

Asphalt Shingles

Concrete & Clay Tiles

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary & Market Overview

The report begins with an executive summary of the roofing materials market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market. Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the roofing materials market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market.

Chapter 02 – Roofing Materials Market Dynamics & Scope

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the roofing materials market during the forecast period of 2019-2029 and the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the roofing materials market during the forecast period. This section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the roofing materials market. This chapter also provides key market dynamics, which include drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the roofing materials market. It also offers detailed value chain analysis and regulatory framework. This section covers pricing analysis of the roofing materials market at the regional level as well.

Chapter 03 – Global Roofing Materials Market – Business Environment Analysis

This section explains the global market scenario of roofing materials with the help of Porter’s Five Analysis and PESTEL Analysis.

Chapter 04 – Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Product

Based on the type of product, the roofing materials market has been segmented into asphalt shingles, concrete & clay tiles, plastic roof, metal roof, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the roofing materials market and market attractiveness analysis, based on product type.

Chapter 05 – Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the roofing materials market based on application, and has been classified into residential and non-residential. Through this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 06 – Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the roofing materials market is anticipated to grow across five key geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 6.1. – North America Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America roofing materials market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material type, application, form, installation type and countries in North America.

Chapter 6.2. – Europe Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the roofing materials market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 6.3. – Asia Pacific Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Leading countries in the Asia Pacific region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Asia Pacific roofing materials market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the Asia Pacific roofing materials market during the forecast period.

Chapter 6.4. – Central & South America Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter explains how the roofing materials market is anticipated to grow across the Central and South American region.

Chapter 6.5. – MEA Roofing Materials Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the roofing materials market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the roofing materials market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 08 – Dashboard & Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The report features detailed strategic profiles of 15 prominent players active in the market, which include GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville Roofing Systems, Etex, Fletcher Building, Eagle Roofing, Boral Roofing, Wienerberger AG, Crown Building Products, LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., North American Roofing Services, Inc., CSR Limited, and TAMKO Building Products LLC.

Chapter 09 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the roofing materials market report.

Chapter 10 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the roofing materials market. The report focuses on roofing materials consumed in the Chemicals & Materials industry.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview & Product Definitions

1.2. Segmental Outlook

1.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 2. Roofing Materials Market Dynamics & Scope

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Penetration and Growth Prospects

2.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

2.3.1. Manufacturing Trends

2.3.2. Technology Trends

2.3.3. Cost Structure Analysis

2.4. Technology Overview

2.5. Regulatory Framework

2.5.1. Product Classification Codes

2.5.2. Standard & Compliances

2.5.3. Safety

2.6. Key Market Dynamics

2.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

2.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

2.6.3. Industry Challenges

Chapter 3. Business Environment Analysis: Roofing Materials Market

3.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.1.2. Buyer power

3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.2.3. Social Landscape

3.2.4. Technological Landscape

3.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.2.6. Legal Landscape

So On…..

