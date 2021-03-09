Future Market Insights Provides Personal Watercraft Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

In an upcoming market research study, Future Market Insights (FMI) lays bare undercurrents and opportunities prevailing in the global Personal Watercraft Market. The report provides in-depth insights on the Personal Watercraft market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Personal Watercraft market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the global automotive & transportation industry. The Personal Watercraft market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Personal Watercraft market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Personal Watercraft market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Personal Watercraft Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Personal Watercraft market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By watercraft type

Sports

Recreational

Performance

Luxury

By seat capacity

One seat

Two seat

Three seat

Standing

Personal Watercraft Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Personal Watercraft market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Personal Watercraft market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

BRP Inc.

Yahama Motors Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Honda Motors. Co., Ltd.

Polaris Industries

Jiujiang Poseidon Motorboat Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lampuga

Arctic cat Inc.

Meyer Bootswerft

SLVH s.r.o.

Hubei Sanjiang Boats Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Crucial Questions Answered in the Report

Which end-use industry remains the top consumer of Personal Watercraft in different regional markets?

At what rate has the global Personal Watercraft market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the global Personal Watercraft market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Personal Watercraft market players adopting to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Personal Watercraft market?

Key Offerings of the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Personal Watercraft market.

