Global Breakfast Cereals in Germany Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Home seclusion on account of COVID-19 has boosted retail breakfast cereals sales in 2020, with German consumers having more time to eat breakfast at home, reversing the previous trend towards a greater prevalence of on-the go meals or snacks to start the day. People began working and studying at home as workplaces and schools were shut in order to curb the spread of the virus. This has particularly benefited children’s breakfast cereals and flakes, which has recorded a steady decline in previous…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Extended time at home allows more consumers to enjoy breakfast cereals

Hot cereals continues to gather steam

Sales leader Kellogg sets its sights on healthier breakfast cereals as competition tightens

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Morning rush now resuming, leaving less time for traditional breakfasts

Hot cereals could eclipse muesli and granola in growth terms

A new nutrient labelling system remains a possibility

….….continued

