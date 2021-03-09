Global Baked Goods in Singapore Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

After three years of decline, retail volume sales of baked goods have increased in 2020, along with even higher current value growth, due to the same pattern being seen in the largest category, packaged leavened bread. With Circuit Breaker measures kicking in as the government made efforts to curb community COVID-19 transmission, Singaporeans were asked to work and study from home and many foodservice outlets were closed. As a result, there were fewer breakfast and snacking options available, so…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594375-baked-goods-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cooking-spray-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-japan-preventive-risk-analytics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2033-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sous-vide-machine-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-mouthwash-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Singapore

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Packaged leavened bread sees retail volume growth after three years of decline

Unpackaged baked goods suffer from the home-baking trend

E-commerce helps companies sustain sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier premium choices to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers

Rise of bake-it-yourself (BIY) concept

Frozen baked goods could benefit from e-commerce

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105