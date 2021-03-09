Latest LED Packaging Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2021-2026 | Nichia, OSRAM, Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4075079

The Global LED packaging market size is estimated to be USD 17.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach 22.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 208 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 122 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the LED Packaging Market:

Nichia (Japan)

OSRAM (Germany)

Lumileds (Netherlands)

Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea)

Samsung (South Korea)

MLS (China)

EVERLIGHT (Taiwan)

Cree (US)

NationStar (China)

LITE-ON (Taiwan)

COVID-19 sent both demand-side and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading LED package providers, such as OSRAM (Germany) and Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 9% and 10%, respectively, in their 2020 half-year revenue as compared to the previous year.

Deep UV LEDs are the fastest growing segment of the LED packaging market, by wavelength. Based on their wavelength range, UV LEDs are classified as UV-C (100–280 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-A (315–400 nm). UV-A LED packages are expected to be the dominant tool in printing, coatings, and adhesive applications, as longer wavelength ranges easily penetrate very deeply into the material. Also, diode performance in this wavelength range is highly complemented with an excellent lifetime of as high as 20,000 hours.

The general lighting applications of LEDs mostly include residential, outdoor, and commercial lighting areas. The increase in infrastructure building activities is the major factor contributing to the high growth of the market for the residential lighting application. LEDs have higher efficiency, longer lifespan, low power consumption, better color rendering, and lower maintenance requirements compared with traditional light sources, making them ideal for outdoor lighting environments such as street lighting, and lighting for public places.

Competitive Landscape of LED Packaging Market:

