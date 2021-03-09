Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027 – Cotiviti, IBM, Conduent, Optum, Fair Isaac Corporation

Healthcare fraud analytics tools are used to detect fraudulent activities carried out by some of the insurance, payment providers, and patients. Some of the fraud techniques are used to carry out fraud, which includes providers billing for services not provided, possibly scams by bogus providers, and providers multiple-billing for services rendered, among others. The fraud analytics tool enables the reduction of false activities by insurers or patients, the tool will statically list out risky providers, and through predictive modeling and deep learning.

The healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to grow due to factors such as increasing medical insurance, rising misuse of medical data, growing pharmacies claims, and others. The awareness regarding health insurance is leading to the rising adoption of medical claims, which is expected to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013261357/sample

The “Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare fraud analytics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, mode of delivery, application, end user and geography. The global healthcare fraud analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare fraud analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, mode of delivery, application, and end user. Based on the solution the market is classified as predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. On the basis of mode of delivery the market is divided into on-demand delivery models, and on-demand delivery models. Based on the application the market is classified as insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. And based on the end user the market is segmented as government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers, and employers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Cotiviti, Inc., IBM, Conduent, inc., Optum, inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Pondera Solutions, Change Healthcare, Wipro Limited, CGI Inc.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013261357/discount

Most important Solution of Healthcare Fraud Analytics covered in this report are:

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Most important Application of Healthcare Fraud Analytics covered in this report are:

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Other Applications

Key points from Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION 8. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF DELIVERY 9. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 10. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER 11. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 14. APPENDIX

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013261357/buy/4550

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the world. We help our clients in their decision support system by assisting them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876