Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all aspects of how a healthcare business interacts with patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. The results are frequently radical, disrupting long-standing practices with new processes that are continuously evolving.

The digital transformation in the healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technology. However, an increase in digitalization has led to large scale data generation, containing patient information, critical information about the organization that is restraining the market growth. Moreover, analytics has become an essential part of the healthcare industry as it reduces manual work for the operators by arranging the records as per the requirement that is driving the market.

The “Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in digital transformation in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The digital transformation in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in digital transformation in healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The digital transformation in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, business function, technology and end users. Based on component the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of organization size the market is categorized as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of business function the market is categorized as customer transformation, workforce transformation, operational transformation and product transformation. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data & analytics and internet of things (IoT). On the basis of end users the market is categorized as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and clinics and laboratories.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Accenture PLC

– Adobe Systems

– CA Technologies

– Cognizant

– Dell EMC

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Component of Digital Transformation in Healthcare covered in this report are:

Hardware

Software

Services

Most important Technology of Digital Transformation in Healthcare covered in this report are:

Artificial Intelligence(AI)

Cloud Computing

Big data and analytics

Internet of Things(IoT)

Key points from Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE LANDSCAPE

5. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE

9. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BUSINESS FUNCTION

10. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

11. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USERS

12. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

13. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

14. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET IN HEALTHCARE, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

15. APPENDIX

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

