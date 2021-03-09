Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=268996

The Global fruit & vegetable seeds market size is estimated to be value at USD 9.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 225 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 111 Tables and 60 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

Takii & Co Ltd (Japan)

UPL (Advanta Seeds) (India)

DLF (Denmark)

Mahyo (India)

Longping Hitech (China)

Enza Zaden (Netherlands)

FMC Corporation (US)

Vikima Seeds (Denmark)

East-West Seeds (Thailand)

RIJK ZWAAN ZAADTEELT EN ZAADHANDELBY (Netherlands)

Stark Ayres (South Africa)

Bejo Zaden BV (Netherlands)

Tokita Sementi (Japan)

Vina Seeds (Vietnam)

Bioseed (India)

Technisem (France)

Simlaw Seeds (Kenya)

Mahinra Agri Business ( India)

Tomato belongs to the Solanaceae family. It is a perennial plant and is grown in temperate regions. Tomato is one of the world’s most important vegetable crop. There are 7,500 varieties of tomatoes, including beefsteak, plum tomatoes, pear tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, and grape tomatoes. Tomatoes require cross-pollination for growth. China, India, the U.S., Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Italy, and Uzbekistan are among the largest producers of tomatoes.

Inorganic seeds need fertilizers to promote growth, insecticides to reduce pests and diseases, and chemical herbicides to manage weeds that affect growth. These seeds are grown mostly in conventional farms and are easily available. Consumers buy inorganic seeds as they are cheaper than organic seeds. The quality standards of inorganic foods are also slightly lower than those of organic foods, and they are sold with normal quality approval labels.

Competitive Landscape of Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market:

1 Overview

2 Rankings Of Key Players

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, And Joint Ventures

Research Coverage:

The report segments the fruit & vegetable seeds market based on type, family type, trait, form, and region. in terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the fruit & vegetable seeds markets’ high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.