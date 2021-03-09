Global Store Cards Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Like debit cards and credit cards, in Argentina, store cards have also benefited from the shift away from cash payment. The main benefit of store cards is that they offer special discounts and the possibility of paying for something in instalments with no interest. This is of particular interest during the current pandemic and crisis, with many struggling consumers being unable to pay for items all at once.
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Argentina report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Store Cards in Argentina
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Struggling consumers attracted by non-interest instalment payments
Overall demand continues to fall among Argentinian consumers
Carrefour continues to dominate store card competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing competition and changing consumer preferences to limit growth
Potential for store card operators to attract lower-income consumers
Limited investment in marketing limits growth potential
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Ongoing shift to electronic payments and digital banking
Contactless payments and digital wallet usage driven by pandemic and special offers
Increased merchant adoption supports use of credit and debit cards
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 17 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 18 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 19 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 21 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 23 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 26 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 27 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 28 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 29 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
