Global Soup market in Saudi Arabia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy Market statistics, CAGR, outlook, and covid-19 Impect 19 November, 2020

Soup is expected to see significant retail current value growth in 2020 as a result of stockpiling and changing buying habits as consumers face the uncertainty and home seclusion of COVID-19 lockdown. Dehydrated soup is expected to be the fastest growing product area in soup in 2020 thanks to its convenience and the large range of flavours available as consumers look for quick and convenient options to prepare whilst working from home.

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Non-perishable product areas to lead growth in soup as a result of COVID-19

Maggi remains brand leader as big brand name whilst Goody puts increasing pressure on brand leaders

Imported brands continue to dominate shelf stable soup

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dehydrated soup and shelf stable soup continue to benefit from convenience as instant soup gains attention

Ramadan will continue to be main driver of soup sales

Price to become key factor as VAT hikes could push consumers towards home-made

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

