Global Consumer Lending Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Consumer lending in Argentina has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, with self-isolation and lockdown measures making it difficult for consumers to apply for loans. Consequently, many people postponed purchases of some non-essential goods, although various government programmes helped to support demand. The economic situation is thus precarious, with the risk of unemployment looming closer than ever for a growing share of the population. In addition to growing pressure on cons…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Argentina report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Consumer Lending in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Pandemic exacerbates impact of ongoing economic recession

Demand for mortgages heavily impacted by weakening peso

Strong growth potential for loans offered by Fintech companies

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Low demand and high default rate exacerbated by COVID-19 crisis

Plummeting demand and high interest rates impact auto lending

Growing competition from Fintech providers of personal loans

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Future demand trends dependent upon strength of economic recovery

Growing need for personal loans among struggling consumers

Mercado Libre offering loans on its Mercado Crédito fintech platform

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

