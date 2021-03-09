Global Sleep Aids in Morocco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable turmoil and uncertainty for consumers in Morocco, with health and financial worries putting added pressure on many consumers. As a result, many consumers are suffering from more anxiety and mental health issues caused by the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19. This is expected to increase the demand for sleep aids in 2020 as many who suffer from anxiety or mental health problems struggle to sleep.

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

2020 to see growth in sleep aids as COVID-19 keeps Moroccan consumers up at night

Sothema to retain leadership thanks to affordable brands as second-place Maphar also increases share

Bionature increases share to become significant player as consumers bypass doctors

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Effects of COVID-19 to linger into forecast period

Sleep aids with natural ingredients are expected to perform well as consumers fear side effects

Doctors can be an effective marketing tool to propel the sales of sleep aids

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

….Continued

