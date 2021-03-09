Global Sleep Aids in Morocco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary
The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable turmoil and uncertainty for consumers in Morocco, with health and financial worries putting added pressure on many consumers. As a result, many consumers are suffering from more anxiety and mental health issues caused by the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19. This is expected to increase the demand for sleep aids in 2020 as many who suffer from anxiety or mental health problems struggle to sleep.
Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
2020 to see growth in sleep aids as COVID-19 keeps Moroccan consumers up at night
Sothema to retain leadership thanks to affordable brands as second-place Maphar also increases share
Bionature increases share to become significant player as consumers bypass doctors
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Effects of COVID-19 to linger into forecast period
Sleep aids with natural ingredients are expected to perform well as consumers fear side effects
Doctors can be an effective marketing tool to propel the sales of sleep aids
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
….Continued
