Global Eye Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought constant official communications for consumers to wash and sanitise their hands regularly and avoid touching their eyes. Despite such health warnings, many consumers will have found it difficult to avoid contact between hands and eyes, which may have led to some irritation, at least, and recourse to eye drops or similar. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 lockdown has forced consumers to spend longer hours at home, with workplace and school closures and stron…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797510-eye-care-in-spain
Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hree-compartment-knee-prostheses-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vr-gloves-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cold-pressed-fruits-juices-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-fibers-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-02-09
Table of Contents
Eye Care in Spain
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown forces consumers to spend longer hours at home, leading to higher exposure to technological device screens and eye-related problems
Ageing population trend offers growth opportunities through age-segmented and age-specific product ranges and formats
Professional recommendations consolidate Théa Pharma’s leadership of eye care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lingering health and economic effects of COVID-19 offer growth potential for eye care
Ageing population trend and high use of electronic devices predicted to grow the need for eye care products
Eye care set to see growing competition from advanced contact lenses with technology to reduce dry eye problems when using electronic devices
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/