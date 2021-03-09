Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Slovakia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary
Despite some initial rumours that nicotine lessens the effect of COVID-19, the message of the medical community in Slovakia was overwhelmingly clear: smoking lowers your immune system and makes you more susceptible to COVID-19. Smoking was also linked with increased chances of contracting the worst symptoms of the virus, particularly as smoking weakens the lungs and raises the chances of sever pulmonary complications. This renewed public health imperative to get people to stop smoking is predict…
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 causes rising health awareness amongst consumers looking to boost their immunity by stopping smoking
Nicorette benefits from wide portfolio and limited competition
Legislative restrictions ensure pharmacies continue to dominate distribution
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising prices and health awareness will encourage consumers to quit smoking in the forecast period
Convenience and widespread availability key to gum sales in the forecast period
Growing interest in spray format will continue to boost other NRT smoking cessation aids
CATEGORY INDICATOR
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
….Continued
