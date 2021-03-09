Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Demand for smoking cessation aids has been rising significantly in 2020, with volume growth set to outperform the previous year. More consumers of tobacco are focusing on maintaining a balanced diet, having enough sleep and engaging in regular physical activity to help keep their immune system healthy and reduce their chances of infection and disease. Since the arrival of COVID-19, the number of people that want to quit smoking has increased in Turkey, which has had a positive effect on an alrea…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594029-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insar-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sterilization-monitoring-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hemostatic-agents-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-centre-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More smokers look to kick their habit into touch because of COVID-19

Consumers stick to gum

Nicorette is gaining ground with its stronger nicotine content

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic contraction to add to category’s strong potential

Sales growth to again be tempered by Rx channel and e-cigarettes

No sign of local players emerging

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases

Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)