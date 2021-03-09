Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Romania Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary

The onset of COVID-19 reduced demand for NRT smoking cessation products, as high stress levels caused by the uncertainty of the pandemic, the lockdown restrictions and financial insecurity caused smokers to postpone attempts to quit. This meant that the double-digit growth which was seen before the pandemic was significantly dampened in 2020, with the difficulties faced by many consumers causing a large number of Romanians to rely on smoking as a way to relax.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593745-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/all-purpose-cleanser-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-30

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-terahertz-technology-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cold-pressed-juices-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-led-pool-light-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

High stress levels caused by COVID-19 hinders attempts to quit smoking in 2020

High smoking prevalence in Romania offers fertile ground for NRT smoking cessation products

Nicorette is the face of NRT smoking cessation aids

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-cigarettes will provide threat to NRT smoking cessation products into forecast period

Smoking prevalence will remain considerable, though benefits of quitting still obscured in smoke

Anti-smoking campaigns foster greater awareness, though may limit sales of OTC NRT smoking cessation products into forecast period

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105