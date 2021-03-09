Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Romania Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary
The onset of COVID-19 reduced demand for NRT smoking cessation products, as high stress levels caused by the uncertainty of the pandemic, the lockdown restrictions and financial insecurity caused smokers to postpone attempts to quit. This meant that the double-digit growth which was seen before the pandemic was significantly dampened in 2020, with the difficulties faced by many consumers causing a large number of Romanians to rely on smoking as a way to relax.
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
High stress levels caused by COVID-19 hinders attempts to quit smoking in 2020
High smoking prevalence in Romania offers fertile ground for NRT smoking cessation products
Nicorette is the face of NRT smoking cessation aids
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-cigarettes will provide threat to NRT smoking cessation products into forecast period
Smoking prevalence will remain considerable, though benefits of quitting still obscured in smoke
Anti-smoking campaigns foster greater awareness, though may limit sales of OTC NRT smoking cessation products into forecast period
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
….Continued
