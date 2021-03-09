Global Wound Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, wound care volume sales have fallen due to home seclusion in response to COVID-19. As people are spending much more time at home than usual, they are having fewer minor accidents thus limiting the need for wound care products. Children have been playing outdoors much less frequently and leisure centres and gyms have been closed, meaning fewer injuries are being sustained. First aid kits are showing the steepest decline, with the drop in commuting amid lockdown and ongoing working/studyi…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

