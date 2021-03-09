Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Norway Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary

NRT smoking cessation aids are not set to be impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, despite there being some initial concern that smokers were more at risk of the virus. However, the Norwegian Health Institute removed smokers from the list of groups more at risk in April 2020, and therefore, COVID-19 was not a motivating factor for consumers to stop smoking. However, cigarettes are a huge monetary cost to households that are under financial pressure, and therefore, the increased financial concern…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593742-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amber-glass-cooking-pots-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-30

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-terminal-blocks-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-airport-smart-lighting-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lower-extremity-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The Norwegian Health Institute remove smokers from the groups at risk of COVID-19; therefore, the virus has little impact on sales of NRT smoking cessation aids

The smoking population continues to decline as health awareness grows in the country

Nicorette remains the leading player, as supermarkets continue to gain share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The COVID-19 virus will increase the interest in health and wellness, supporting steady growth across the forecast period

The threat of e-cigarettes may increase across the forecast period, as a loosening of regulations is under discussion

Other NRT will lead growth over the forecast period, as consumers invest in mouth sprays for their quick and convenient benefits

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105