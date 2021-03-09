Digital Education Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Future and Forecast to 2030

The growth of the digital education market can be attributed to several factors, such as a flexible learning environment, distance education beyond boundaries, and globalized learning with maximized exposure. Also, colleges and universities are shifting toward distance learning to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 contamination by implementing technologies and tools to bridge the gaps between teachers and students.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Digital Education Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Digital Education Market accounted for over ~US$ 6.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Digital Education Market include:

Pluralsight LLC, Coursera Inc., Udacity, Inc., edX Inc., iversity learning solutions GmbH, Udemy, Inc., NovoEd, Alison, LinkedIn Corporation, FutureLearn, and others.

Factors such as global internet penetration, reduced infrastructure costs, and increased scalability through online learning and the increased demand for micro-learning are driving the digital education market. Before COVID-19, the growth and acceptance of digital education technologies were already strong. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a significant increase in the utilization of language applications, virtual tutoring, video conferencing tools, and online learning software. In mid-February, 2019 a quarter of a billion full-time students were advised by the Chinese Government to restart their studies via online platforms. This resulted in the largest “online movement” in education history with ~730,000, or 81% of K-12 students attending classes through the Wuhan Tencent K-12 Online School.

The Digital Education Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Learning Type (Self-Paced Online Education and Instructor-Led Online Education), By Course Type (Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses and Science & Technology Courses), By Learning Device Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End User (Individual & Academics, Enterprises, and Government Organizations)

