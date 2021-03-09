Occlusion Devices Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast By 2030

The growth of the occlusion devices market can be attributed to several factors, such as the preference for minimally invasive procedures, growing economies, well-established healthcare settings and the prevalence of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. Moreover, rising awareness among people regarding disease treatments, increasing health expenditure and the effectiveness of occlusion devices in preventing strokes have further added to the demand for occlusion devices in the treatment of health conditions worldwide. Furthermore, the efficiency and availability of specific occlusion devices to treat urological, neurological, and gynecological conditions, among others, are anticipated to drive growth of the occlusion devices market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Occlusion Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Occlusion Devices Market accounted for over ~US$ 2.9 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Occlusion Devices Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/355



Some of the prominent players in the Occlusion Devices Market include:

Abbott, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BD, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., BVM Medical Limited, Acrostak Int., Cook, and others.

Factors, such as the efficiency of occlusion devices, adoption of minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement policies for implantation & surgical procedures and the adoption of image-guided instruments in medical procedures are driving the global occlusion devices market. Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder is a pea-sized, minimally invasive, percutaneous trans-catheter occlusion device used in the treatment of patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). It is a common congenital disorder that results in a life-threatening opening in the heart of premature infants and newborns. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Abbott’s Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder in January 2019. In March 2019, the device was first implanted in a premature baby with PDA at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, United States.

The Occlusion Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Embolization Devices, Occlusion Removal Devices, Tubal Occlusion Devices, and Support Devices), By End User (Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCS); Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, & Surgical Centers; and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), and By Application (Cardiology, Gynecology, Neurology, Oncology, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and Urology)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/355

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/355

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com