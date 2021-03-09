Air Filters Market | To Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Key Player – Mahle Group, Sogefi S.P.A., Donaldson Company Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Acdelco Corporation, Hengst SE & CO. KG

Air Filters Market Outlook – 2027

Air filter is a device that prevents entry of contaminants from environment into engine. It supplies clean & uncontaminated air into engine and restricts entry of dust, pollen, mold, & other particles in passenger compartment. Air filters eliminate unpleasant odor, and removes harmful exhaust fumes. The efficiency of an engine is largely dependent on high filtration efficiency and long service life of air filter. Technological innovations such as non-serviceable air filters boost global air filters market.

Increasing vehicle production, stringent emission norms & growing health concerns, and rising demand for cabin comfort systems propels the global air filters market. However, long service intervals affecting aftermarket and reluctance to replace air filters are factors hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, non-serviceable air filters and use of nano-fiber filter media are opening opportunities for growth of the market.

The global air filters market is segmented based on type, filter media, market type, vehicle type, and geography. The market is further classified based on type into intake and cabin. The filter media segment is classified into intake-cellulose & synthetic and cabin-particle & activated carbon. Market types discussed in report are OE and aftermarket. Vehicle types covered in the report are PC, LCV, HCV, and off-highway. The market is segmented geographically into North America, Asia-Oceania, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The prominent companies operating in the market are Denso Corporation, Mann & Hummel Group, Affinia Group Inc., Mahle Group, Sogefi S.P.A., Donaldson Company Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Acdelco Corporation, Hengst SE & CO. KG, and Cummins Inc. Various strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others have been adopted by them in order to gain stronghold of the market.

AIR FILTERS KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Air Filters Market By Type Intake Cabin

Air Filters Market By Filter Media Intake-Cellulose and Synthetic Cabin-Particle and Activated Carbon

Air Filters Market By Market Type OE Aftermarket

Air Filters Market By Vehicle Type PC LCV HCV Off-Highway

Air Filters Market By Geography North America Asia-Oceania Europe Rest of the World (RoW)



Key Market Players: