Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market in Saudi Arabia , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy Market statistics, CAGR, outlook, and covid-19 Impect 19 November, 2020

Sauces, dressings and condiments is expected to demonstrate particularly strong growth in 2020 as COVID-19 has led to the closure of foodservice outlets and more time spent at home, which has increased the number of consumers cooking their own meals all week. Consumers have had to learn to cook or recreate their favourite foods in home seclusion, including junk food which is expected to increase the quantities of sauces, dressings and condiments consumers buy.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home-cooking and stockpiling during COVID-19 lockdown to boost sales in sauces, dressings and condiments

Heinz and Goody bring out new products to satisfy consumer taste for organic

Consumers shift to private label as stockpiling makes price a key factor

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends will continue to make their mark in sauces, dressings and condiments

Tomato pastes and purées will maintain strong growth as essential cooking ingredients

Product development set to continue in active category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

