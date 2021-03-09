South Africa Anti-Infective Market to Witness Rising Demand by 2020-2027 | Sanofi,Abbott,GlaxoSmithKline plc.,Pfizer Inc.,Merck & Co. Inc.,Bayer AG,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,Sandoz International GmbH,Aspen Holdings,Astellas Pharma Inc.

South Africa Anti-Infective Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

South Africa anti-infective market is expected to reach US$ 2,572.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,893.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as,rise in the cases of viral diseases in South Africa. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to lack of awareness regarding fungal infections in South Africa.

In South Africa, almost 7.52 million people were living with HIV in 2018, as per data released by GHE. Also, during the year 2017, approximately 21% of South Africa patients living with HIV were from South Africa. The projected overall HIV prevalence rate during 2018 was almost 13.1% among the South African population, whereas for adults between 15-49 years, an estimated 19.0% of the population is found to be HIV positive. Also, South Africa has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the world, which is related to the increased rate of HBV among adults.

Leading South Africa Anti-Infective Market Players:

Sanofi,Abbott,GlaxoSmithKline plc.,Pfizer Inc.,Merck & Co. Inc.,Bayer AG,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,Sandoz International GmbH,Aspen Holdings,Astellas Pharma Inc.

South Africa Anti-Infective market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the South Africa Anti-Infective Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

