Airport Asset Tracking Market 2021 Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Worldwide Demand, Sales, Supply and Forecast to 2027

In terms of revenue, the global airport asset tracking market was valued at US$ 349.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 892.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Geographically, the airport asset tracking market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. APAC is the most prospering region owing to significant surge in investments toward new airport constructions due to rising air traffic; this rise has led the governments as well as airport authorities to invest considerably in their respective airport infrastructure and technological upgrades. China dominates the airport asset tracking market in APAC, followed by India and the ASEAN countries

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airport Asset Tracking Market

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entire aviation industry has come to an unscheduled halt across the world in last few months. The suspension of passenger air transport by the governments and airport authorities has shocked several associated industries. Also, there was halt in airport infrastructure development worldwide. However, as the businesses and airports have started operating gradually, the adverse impact of this pandemic is expected to reduce on the aviation industry in the coming months. Looking into the current scenario, the adoption rate of asset tracking solutions for various airport assets is expected to remain slow over the next couple of years, thus hampering the growth of airport asset tracking market.

Market Insights

Rising number of airports worldwide owing to increasing air traffic is supporting the growth of airport asset tracking market

As per the Airport Council International (ACI), the growth rate of air passengers in different regions was estimated as follows: Asia Pacific – 10%, Europe – 8.8%, Africa – 6.3%, Middle East – 5.8%, South America – 4.0%, and North America – 3.7%. To accommodate steadily rising passenger count, considerable investments are being made to build new airports or expand existing infrastructures.Governments across the globe are striving toward bringing advancements in the aviation sector, as well as associated industries. The growing investments toward the construction of newer airports and expansion of the existing ones are encouraging the adoption of enhanced solutions for better operations, which is contributing to the airport asset tracking market growth.

Companies Profiled in Airport Asset Tracking Market are as Follows:

Litum

Steerpath Ltd

TracLogik

Undagrid B.V

Targa Telematics S.p.A

GeotabInc

indoo.rs GmbH

Tri-Logical Technologies Ltd

Unilode Aviation Solutions

Radiant RFID, LLC

