2021-2026 Forensic Equipment And Supplies Market Research Report By Whipsmartmi

The forensic equipment and supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.89% rate during the forecast period. Growth in the forensic equipment and supplies market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing number of crimes across major countries, ongoing technological advancements in forensic sciences, growing public-private investments in the field of forensics, and the rising awareness among investigators about the role of DNA profiling in criminology.

The reagents and consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Reagents are used in forensic applications for trace evidence detection. The growth of the reagents and consumables segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of criminal investigations, growing focus of governments on clearing the backlogs of crime cases, public-private investments in forensic sciences, and the rising awareness of DNA profiling in criminology across emerging and less-developed countries.

The drug testing/toxicology segment is expected to dominate the forensic equipment and supplies market till 2026. Toxicology/toxicity testing includes the identification and quantification of pharmacological and chemical substances (such as heroin, cocaine, poisons, alcohols, metals, and gases) in a forensic sample. The growth of the drug testing/toxicology segment is attributed to factors such as the growing availability of innovative toxicity analysis platforms worldwide and the increasing number of drug testing laboratories across major countries.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for forensic equipment and supplies during the forecast period. The increasing public-private investments in the forensics industry in the US and Canada, ongoing technological advancements in forensic equipment, increasing commercialization of forensic equipment, and the presence of major market players in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the forensic equipment and supplies market in North America.

Key questions addressed by the report:

What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of mass spectrometers across major regions in the coming years?

Emerging countries will offer immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of forensic equipment and supplies. Will this scenario continue in the coming years?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the various laboratories where forensic equipment find a high adoption rate?

What are the new trends and advancements in the forensic equipment and supplies market?

