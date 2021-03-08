Global Ferretería EPA CA in Retailing (Venezuela) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016

The local player aims to maintain its leadership in home improvement and gardening stores through its EPA chain. Its future strategy will largely depend on the regulatory context. Substitution of some imported brands in Venezuela by good quality items is predicted as a way to reduce dependence on imports. The company has stores in another country in the world.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858950-ferreteria-epa-ca-in-retailing-venezuela

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-ad-platforms-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polarized-sports-sunglasses-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-community-platform-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiac-biomarker-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2027-2021-01-29

Table of Contents

FERRETERÍA EPA CA IN RETAILING (VENEZUELA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Ferretería EPA CA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Ferretería EPA CA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105